All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey returns to 49ers practice following calf injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey returned to the practice field for the San Francisco 49ers after being sidelined about a month with a calf injury. McCaffrey was on the field with his teammates during the part of practice open to the media on Tuesday and is on target to start in the season opener against the New York Jets next Monday night. McCaffrey hurt his calf in practice in early August and has been out since, although coach Kyle Shanahan said he wasn’t in danger of missing time in the regular season.

