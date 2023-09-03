All-Pro DT Chris Jones fails to report to Chiefs for start of regular-season game prep

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chris Jones did not report to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to begin preparing for their season opener against Detroit. That makes it highly unlikely that the All-Pro defensive tackle will play against the Lions on Thursday night. Jones has been holding out while trying to get a long-term contract. He is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million pact, and has been racking up millions in fines for missing offseason workouts, training camp and all three preseason games. Jones is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, piling up 15 1/2 sacks and helping Kansas City win its second Super Bowl in the past four seasons.

