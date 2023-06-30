All Hail the Rockies! Pea-sized hail makes Coors Field a winter wonderland ahead of Dodgers game

By The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz, front, dives onto a hail-covered tarpaulin after a summer storm packing heavy rain, high winds and large hail swept over Coors Field, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. Injured Rockies pitcher German Marquez, back, walks away. The Rockies were set to host the Los Angeles Dodgers, Thursday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies stretched and dove, head first, making quite a splash. The Rockies catcher wasn’t stealing a base or avoiding a tag. Instead, Diaz was sliding on the hail-covered tarp of Coors Field hours before Colorado hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. The Denver area was hit with heavy rain, high winds and pea-sized hail, transforming the green outfield grass into ice-covered turf and delaying the start of the series finale.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.