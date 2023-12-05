All four Saudi Arabian teams advance in Asian Champions League

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan (AP) — Without a resting Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr was held to a 1-1 draw at Istiklol of Tajikistan but still topped its group in the Asian Champions League as all four Saudi Arabian teams advanced to the round of 16. Al-Nassr’s Riyadh rival Al-Hilal advanced. Al-Ittihad was without striker Karim Benzema and midfielder N’Golo Kante but still finished first in its group. Al-Fahya ensured a perfect four from four for Saudi Arabia. Also advancing was Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates, Nasaf and Navbahor of Uzbekistan as well as Iran’s Sepahan. The tournament is divided into two zones until the final. The eastern zone will complete its group stage next week.

