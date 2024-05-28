All change! Premier League undergoes postseason managerial upheaval with Maresca set for Chelsea

There is unprecedented managerial upheaval in the English Premier League. Five of the top 11 teams potentially will have new coaches at the start of next season and another of them changed managers just three months ago. Liverpool and West Ham have acted quickly by replacing Jurgen Klopp and David Moyes with Arne Slot and Julen Lopetegui, respectively. Chelsea is reportedly in negotiations with Leicester manager Enzo Maresca about replacing Mauricio Pochettino after he left the position last week. Brighton is looking for a new manager to replace Roberto De Zerbi. Manchester United is conducting a review to assess whether to keep Erik ten Hag.

