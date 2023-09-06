All Blacks winger Narawa reinjures back and leaving Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — One-cap winger Emoni Narawa has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup by New Zealand after hurting his back in training. Coach Ian Foster announced on Wednesday that Narawa is going home. Narawa was coming back from a back injury after his test debut against Argentina in July. Foster says Narawa jarred his back on Monday and hurt the other side of the disc. Narawa made a try-scoring debut against the Pumas in the Rugby Championship then hurt his back and didn’t play again. But he was still picked for his first World Cup. Foster says they will decide on a replacement after seeing how the All Blacks fare against tournament host France on Friday in the World Cup opening match in Paris.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.