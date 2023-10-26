All Blacks’ Whitelock could become Rugby World Cup’s first three-time champ

This Rugby World Cup in France has been one long chain of achievements for Sam Whitelock. Just about every appearance has marked a milestone for the bearded New Zealand lock. He became the most capped player for the All Blacks and in the tournament’s history. Last but not least is the final against South Africa on Saturday when Whitelock has a shot at becoming the first three-time champion. He’s on the bench. The opportunity to add to his 2011 and 2015 World Cup wins was a big driver in Whitelock extending his All Black career to more than 13 years. But then winning is what Whitelock has been all about.

