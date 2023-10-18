All Blacks starting Tele’a, Whitelock while Pumas change 9s for Rugby World Cup semifinal

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand has summoned Mark Tele’a from purgatory against an Argentina side which changed only its scrumhalf for their Rugby World Cup semifinal on Friday at Stade de France. Left winger Tele’a was axed from the quarterfinal against Ireland last weekend after breaking curfew. He was replaced by Leicester Fainga’anuku, who went on to score the All Blacks’ opening try in their stunning 28-24 win. A second change has lock Sam Whitelock starting ahead of Brodie Retallick with a chance to become the first player in tournament history to play in three finals. The Pumas have swapped in Gonzalo Bertranou for Tomas Cubelli in anticipation of a much faster game than their quarterfinal when they overcame Wales 29-17. Argentina is aiming to to reach its first Rugby World Cup final.

