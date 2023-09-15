All Blacks score 11 tries in big win over Namibia blemished by first Rugby World Cup red card

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Scrumhalf Cam Roigard and flyhalf Damian McKenzie scored two tries each and made a strong bid for first-team roles as New Zealand beat Namibia 71-3 in the Rugby World Cup in Toulouse. Roigard had his double inside the first seven minutes of his World Cup debut and also provided assists in first-half tries by McKenzie and Leicester Fainga’anuku, and in the second half to David Havili. The All Blacks scored 11 tries in all, eight of them converted by McKenzie.

