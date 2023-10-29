All Blacks proud of brave 14-man effort that almost won them the Rugby World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — This was the Rugby World Cup final New Zealand wasn’t expected to reach. Then to get there against arch foe South Africa and lose it 12-11 while playing most of it without the inspirational skipper just made the experience in Paris all the more agonizing. Ian Foster couldn’t have been more chuffed after his last match as coach of the All Blacks. After captain Sam Cane was sent off for a high tackle, the All Blacks had no right to be in the fight at halftime, let alone closing on fulltime. With 14 men? The last time 14 All Blacks played the Springboks, they suffered their worst defeat in test history by 35-7 in a tournament warmup at Twickenham. Two months later, it was deja vu all over again.

