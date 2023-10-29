All Blacks No. 8 Ardie Savea is men’s world rugby player of the year

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand No. 8 Ardie Savea has been named men’s world rugby player of the year a day after his All Blacks lost the Rugby World Cup final. South Africa won the final but didn’t collect any men’s awards in a year in which it peaked at the World Cup. Savea won the award for the first time ahead of 2021 winner Antoine Dupont of France, Eben Etzebeth of South Africa, and Bundee Aki of Ireland. Andy Farrell received the best coach award for the first time for keeping Ireland unbeaten all year until the surprising World Cup quarterfinal defeat to New Zealand. The major women’s awards were to be given out after the WXV ends.

