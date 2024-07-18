All Blacks make 11 changes for the rugby test against Fiji in San Diego

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has made 11 changes to his starting lineup for Friday’s rugby test against Fiji in San Diego. Robinson selected six uncapped players in the 23-man squad, including starting center Billy Proctor. The All Blacks are coming off a 2-0 series win over England at home. Fiji head coach Mick Byrne made seven changes to his 23-man squad. Flyhalf Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will start a test for the first time after making his debut off the bench in Fiji’s win over Georgia. Vilimoni Botitu moves from flyhalf to fullback and winger Semi Radradra will make his first appearance of the year.

