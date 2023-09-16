All Blacks jersey gesture touches Namibia after horrible injury in Rugby World Cup game

AIX-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — New Zealand sent an All Blacks jersey signed by all of the players to Namibia center Le Roux Malan after his horrible injury in their Rugby World Cup game. Malan was carted off after breaking and dislocating his right ankle early in Friday night’s game in Toulouse. The All Blacks won 71-3. Malan’s injury led to an extended break in play after he fell on a rain-soaked field trying to tackle New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett. He immediately put his hand up to call for help. Namibia coach Allister Coetzee says New Zealand’s jersey gesture “says a lot about the sportsmanship of this World Cup.”

