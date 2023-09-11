All Blacks in no rush to clear list of injured players at Rugby World Cup

LYON, France (AP) — New Zealand is in no rush to clear its list of injured players even though it must win its remaining pool games to reach the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Forwards coach Jason Ryan says none of the injured are in contention to play against Namibia on Friday in Toulouse. Neither is back-rower Ethan Blackadder, who has arrived in France as an emergency call-up. He will be given time to settle in. The injured All Blacks include captain Sam Cane, fellow back-rower Shannon Frizell, prop Tyrel Lomax and inside center Jordie Barrett. The All Blacks are taking the long view to get them healthy. After Namibia, they have a weekend off then a crucial match with Italy on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.