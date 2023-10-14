All Blacks give defensive masterclass to knock out Ireland at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand was thought to have showed too much razzle-dazzle and met not enough resistance to seriously trouble top-ranked Ireland going into their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal in Paris. The All Blacks racked up a ridiculous 36 tries and 240 points in swatting aside Italy, Uruguay and Namibia to finish the pool stage. Who knew the focus should have been on the defense, which conceded only two tries and 20 points across those three matches. Often overlooked for their defensive prowess, the All Blacks reminded the other title contenders with a masterclass to upset the Irish 28-24 and knock them out in a second straight quarterfinal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.