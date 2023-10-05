All Blacks finish Rugby World Cup pool play with 73-0 win over Uruguay

LYON, France (AP) — New Zealand has overcome a sluggish start to beat Uruguay 73-0 in its final pool match at the Rugby World Cup in Lyon. But the All Blacks’ performance is less than the polished quarterfinal rehearsal they were hoping for. New Zealand took 20 minutes to score the first try of the match and for much of the first quarter was put under pressure by Uruguay. Los Teros rose to the occasion of the first official test match between the teams. The All Blacks finished with 11 tries including a second-half hat trick to winger Leicester Fainga’anuku. After their first up loss to France, the have beaten Namibia 71-0, Italy 96-17 and added another 73 points in Lyon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.