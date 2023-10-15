All Blacks defense coach proud after Ireland contained and stunned in World Cup quarters

PARIS (AP) — After Ireland ransacked New Zealand last year for an unprecedented series win, the All Blacks pored over video to find out what went wrong. Coach Ian Foster complained of a “fidgety defense” after their first series defeat at home in the professional era. “The learnings,” as scrumhalf Aaron Smith put them, were used to stop Ireland for the first time since that tour in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday at Stade de France. New Zealand stunned by winning 28-24. From the first points off Richie Mo’unga’s boot in the eighth minute, the All Blacks never trailed. They capped the contest by repelling a 37-phase, five-minute layered attack by Ireland. Defense coach Scott McLeod was a proud man.

