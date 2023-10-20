All Blacks crush Argentina 44-6 to reach fifth Rugby World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand has bulldozed through Argentina 44-6 in Paris to reach the Rugby World Cup final for a record fifth time. The All Blacks will bid for a record fourth title against defending champion South Africa or England. They play their semifinal on Saturday. Right winger Will Jordan scored three of the All Blacks’ seven tries to become the tournament leading scorer with eight. Flanker Shannon Frizell grabbed two tries. Center Jordie Barrett and scrumhalf Aaron Smith also crossed. Argentina’s early lead through Emiliano Boffelli’s penalty was not a sign of a close semifinal to come. The Pumas succumbed to their 34th defeat in 37 meetings against the All Blacks and fourth in World Cups.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.