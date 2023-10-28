All Blacks captain Cane is first man to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final

PARIS (AP) — New Zealand captain Sam Cane has become the first player to be red-carded in a Rugby World Cup final. Cane was too high when he tackled South Africa’s Jesse Kriel around the head in the 29th minute in Paris. He was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes. Barnes also asked the bunker to review whether the yellow should be upgraded. Six minutes later, the bunker told Barnes it was a red card-worthy foul. Cane was in the sin-bin on the edge of his chair, and when he learned he would play no further part in the final, he leaned back and crossed his arms. The only previous card in a World Cup final was a yellow for All Black Ben Smith in 2015.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.