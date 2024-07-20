All Blacks beat Fiji 47-5 in return to San Diego after 44 years

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New Zealand’s All Blacks have scored seven tries in a 47-5 win over Fiji in their first rugby match in San Diego in 44 years. The New Zealand and Fiji players were acting in part as emissaries for the game of rugby in the United States, trying to sell a game to American sports fans who could see it as football without pads. In that sense the game was a success. A crowd of 30,000 packed Snapdragon Stadium, the largest crowd for a game of rugby in San Diego.

