All Blacks back to full health for must-win Italy game at the Rugby World Cup

LYON, France (AP) — Flanker Shannon Frizell and back Jordie Barrett have recovered from injuries to start for New Zealand against Italy in a must-win Rugby World Cup pool match on Friday in Lyon. New Zealand’s two other injury concerns, squad captain Sam Cane and tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax, will make their returns off the bench. Sam Whitelock will come off the bench to own outright New Zealand’s test caps record. Key Italy backs Tommaso Allan, Paolo Garbisi and Ange Capuozzo have been rearranged again. Allan, Garbisi and Capuozzo were at 10, 12 and 15 against Uruguay last week. Allan has been put back at fullback, Capuozzo on the wing, and Garbisi at flyhalf. Lock Dino Lamb, scrumhalf Stephen Varney and inside center Luca Morisi are also back after Uruguay was overcome 38-17.

