All Blacks and Japan to play more often after landmark deal

By STEVE McMORRAN The Associated Press
FILE - Japan's Atsushi Sakate, front, tackles England's Alex Lozowski during their rugby union international match at Twickenham stadium in London, Nov. 17, 2018. Sakate believes the improved standard of the Japanese professional league will help the Brave Blossoms' preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France later this year. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The All Blacks and Japan will play regular test matches under an agreement signed by the New Zealand and Japanese rugby unions which might also see a faltering first step toward a global club competition. The memorandum of understanding between the unions will see both countries explore opportunities for New Zealand-based Super Rugby franchises to play matches against teams from the Japan League One professional competition.

