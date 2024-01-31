All Blacks and Flying Fijians will play rugby test in San Diego in July

SAN DIEGO (AP) — New Zealand is playing a home test match abroad for the first time when it faces South Pacific rival Fiji at San Diego State University’s Snapdragon Stadium on July 19. It will be the first time the All Blacks and the Flying Fijians meet at a neutral site, as well as Fiji’s inaugural visit to the United States. The All Blacks have played exhibition matches in the United States since 1906, including a 53-6 victory against the U.S. at what was then known as San Diego Stadium in October 1980.

