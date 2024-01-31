All Blacks and Flying Fijians will play a rugby test match in San Diego on July 19

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New Zealand All Blacks are moving a home test match abroad for the first time when they face South Pacific rival Fiji at San Diego State University’s Snapdragon Stadium on July 19. It will be the first time the All Blacks and the Flying Fijians will meet at a neutral site, as well as Fiji’s inaugural visit to the United States. The All Blacks have played several exhibition matches in the United States throughout the years, including a 53-6 victory against the U.S. at what was then known as San Diego Stadium on Oct. 8, 1980.

