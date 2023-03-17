All-American Sasser back in Houston lineup for NCAA opener

By The Associated Press
FILE - Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives around Wichita State guard Jaron Pierre Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Houston. Sasser was selected to the Associated Press All-America first team in results released Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kevin M. Cox]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — All-America guard Marcus Sasser started for top-seeded Houston in its opening NCAA Tournament game after being sidelined with a groin injury last weekend. Sasser was a game-time decision as the Cougars pondered whether to let him go against No. 16 Northern Kentucky. The Norse were listed by FanDuel Sportsbook as an 18 1/2-point underdog even with the uncertain status of Houston’s top player. But Sasser rejoined the lineup and looked just fine knocking down an early 3-pointer. Sasser is Houston’s first selection to The Associated Press All-America first team since 1984.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.