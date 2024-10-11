All aboard! Mets and Yankees only 2 stops away from first Subway Series in 24 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Two stops away from a Subway Series. When the New York Yankees advanced to the American League Championship Series on Thursday night, that put both Big Apple teams in baseball’s final four for the first time in 24 years. Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets had already punched their NLCS ticket by beating Philadelphia on Wednesday. Four more wins for each club and they’d meet in the World Series for the second time, following the 2000 Subway Series won by Derek Jeter and the Yankees. Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo says: “I don’t even know what the city would do, man. It would just, almost explode.”

