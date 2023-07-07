All 5 Sun starters score 14-plus points in 93-73 victory over Storm

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner each scored 16 points and the Connecticut Sun eased by the Seattle Storm 93-73 to snap a two-game losing streak. Connecticut scored 24 of the opening 28 points behind a combined 8-of-8 shooting by Bonner and Thomas. The Sun tied a franchise record with 11 assists in the first quarter. The Sun led 57-24 at the break for the largest halftime lead by any team this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Four Connecticut players were in double figures, including Thomas with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Bonner made all three of her 3-point attempts in the first half and Connecticut made 7 of 9. The Sun finished 9 of 13 from 3-point range.

