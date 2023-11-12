Alker with a 65 builds 4-shot lead in PGA Tour Champions finale

PHOENIX (AP) — Steven Alker is one round away from a $1 million payoff on the PGA Tour Champions. Alker pieced together a 65 in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. His birdie on the last hole at Phoenix Country Club gives him a four-shot lead over Alex Cejka. Padraig Harrington was trying to stay close to Alker. But the Irishman made a double bogey on the 14th hole and finished with a bogey on the last hole. He’s five shots back. Alker can finish at No. 2 in the Schwab Cup with a win. That’s worth $500,000. Winning the tournament is worth $528,000.

