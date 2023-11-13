Alker holds on to win PGA Tour Champions finale and $1 million payoff

PHOENIX (AP) — Steven Alker made it more exciting than he wanted in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He saved par on the last three holes and shot 70 to win the tournament by one shot over Ernie Els and Stephen Ames. Alker started the final round at Phoenix Country Club with a four-shot lead. The victory was worth $528,000. It also allowed him to finish No. 2 in the Schwab Cup standings. That pays $500,000. Steve Stricker already clinched the Schwab Cup and its $1 million bonus without playing a postseason event. Els and Ames each shot 65.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.