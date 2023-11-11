Alker, Dawson tied for Schwab Cup lead on PGA Tour Champions

PHOENIX (AP) — Steven Alker and Marco Dawson share the 36-hole lead in the PGA Tour Champions finale at Phoenix Country Club. Each made birdie on the 18th hole. Each shot 64. They go into the weekend of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship leading by one shot over a group that includes defending champion Padraig Harrington. The winner gets $528,000. That’s one of the largest payouts of the year. The season Schwab Cup already has been decided. Steve Stricker clinched that before the postseason began. But he had to stay home this week because of his father’s hospitalization.

