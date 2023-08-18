Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley set to face off in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Aljamain Sterling is known for his ground game. Sean O’Malley is known for his striking. On Thursday, they traded verbal shots at a news conference ahead of their main event match for UFC 292, with Sterling’s bantamweight title on the line. The 34-year-old Sterling is 23-3, while the 28-year-old O’Malley is 16-1. In the co-main event, Zhang Weili of China defends her strawweight title against Brazil’s Amanda Lemos.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.