Alizé Cornet retires from tennis after French Open loss to Zheng Qinwen in the first round

PARIS (AP) — Alizé Cornet has lost 6-2, 6-1 to No. 8 Zheng Qinwen in the first round of the French Open. The match marks the end of the Frenchwoman’s tennis career. The 34-year-old Cornet was given a wild-card entry into the tournament. She had announced ahead of time that this would be her last event before retirement. French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton and tournament director Amélie Mauresmo participated in a ceremony after the match at Court Philippe Chatrier. In an emotional speech, Cornet thanked her family and French fans, expressing her gratitude for their support over the years.

