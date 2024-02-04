Alisson’s mistakes prove costly for Liverpool in 3-1 loss to Arsenal in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has made two costly errors in a 3-1 loss at Arsenal as the gap between the two Premier League title rivals was trimmed to two points. Arsenal gifted an equalizer to Liverpool in first-half stoppage time as Gabriel Magalhaes’ own-goal cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s 14th-minute opener. A mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson allowed Gabriel Martinelli to round off a fine individual performance by reestablishing the lead for Arsenal in the 67th, before substitute Leandro Trossard fired through Alisson’s legs in second-half stoppage time. It was just a second league defeat of the season for Liverpool. Arsenal climbed to second place.

