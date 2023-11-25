Alissa Pili’s 22 points leads No. 10 Utah over Merrimack 98-34

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 22 points and collected six rebounds to lead No. 10 Utah to a 98-34 victory over Merrimack on Friday night. Kennady McQueen added a season-high 18 points on six 3-pointers for the Utes. Utah finished with a 50-28 advantage in rebounds and outscored Merrimack 30-12 in the paint. Cadence Johnson led the Warriors with eight points. Thalia Shepard added seven. Merrimack made only 14 baskets while totaling the fewest points for a Utah opponent this season. The Utes scored 32 points off 25 turnovers.

