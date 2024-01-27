Alissa Pili scores all 16 of her points in 2nd half, No. 16 Utah women rally past Oregon 58-48

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored all 16 of her points in the second half and No. 16 Utah rallied to defeat Oregon 58-48 for the 1,000th win in program history. Pili had all 12 of the Utes’ points in the fourth quarter until her teammates contribute three free throws in the closing seconds. Chance Gray had nine of Oregon’s points in the fourth, with her 3-pointer pulling the Ducks within 51-48 with 3:38 to play but they missed their last four shots and had three turnovers. Phillipina Kyei had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Ducks, who played without leading scorer Grace VanSlooten. Oregon held Utah to 28 points below its league-leading average of 86.4 points on 35% shooting but the Ducks shot just 34%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.