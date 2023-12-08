Alissa Pili scores a season-high 31 points and No. 11 Utah women hand Saint Joseph’s its first loss

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alissa Pili scored a season-high 31 points to reach 20-plus for the fifth straight game and No. 11 Utah used a big fourth quarter to beat Saint Joseph’s 74-48. Pili took over in the first five minutes of the fourth, making all five of her field-goal attempts during a personal 14-2 run for a 65-43 lead. She finished 12 of 17 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds for Utah (8-1). Pili came up just short of tying her career high of 33 points, set in the NCAA Tournament last season. Kennady McQueen scored 11 of Utah’s opening 27 points and didn’t score again. Saint Joseph’s was held to six points in the first quarter and didn’t reach 11 points until Emma Boslet scored with 5:47 left in the second quarter.

