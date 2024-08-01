Alise Willoughby leads strong start for American riders in BMX racing at the Paris Olympics

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — Three-time world champion Alise Willoughby led a strong start for the American riders in BMX racing at the Paris Olympics. Willoughby, who has a silver medal from the Rio Games but is still chasing gold, swept her heats and cruised into Friday night’s semifinals. Cameron Wood, Kamren Larsen and Daleny Vaughn also advanced for the U.S. Joris Daudet of France had the home nation on its feet as the three-time world champion also advanced. He was joined by compatriots Romain Mahieu and Sylvain Andre. Sixteen riders will contest two semifinals and eight will make a winner-take-all race for medals.

