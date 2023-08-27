Alioui scores twice as Le Havre rallies to draw. Reims moves to 3rd place in French league

PARIS (AP) — Striker Nabil Alioui has scored his first pair of goals in the French top flight to help Le Havre rally to a 2-2 draw against Rennes. Rennes wasted the chance to move level on points with Monaco and Marseille at the top of the league after squandering a two-goal lead. Later Sunday, newly-hired Teddy Teuma scored twice to help Reims end Montpellier’s unbeaten run and move to third place in the standings. Strasbourg beat Toulouse 2-0 with a pair of second-half goals and promoted Metz secured its first win of the season with a 1-0 away defeat of Clermont.

