Alijah Martin scores 32 points as Todd Golden, No. 21 Florida top SIU 93-68

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alijah Martin scored a season-high 32 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals, and No. 21 Florida beat Southern Illinois 93-68 to extend their home winning streak to 12. Martin went 11 of 19, including 8 of 13 from 3-point range, and drained four consecutive shots from behind the arc midway through the second half. The Gators (6-0) made a season-high 16 shots from 3-point range. Ali Dibba led the Salukis (2-3) with 17 points. Florida’s Todd Golden coached while the university investigates sexual harassment and stalking allegations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.