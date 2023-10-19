Ali Krieger’s retirement tour with Gotham gets extended in the NWSL playoffs

Ali Krieger will have to wait a bit longer to retire, and that’s a good thing. The two-time Women’s World Cup winner for the United States has made the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs with her club team, Gotham. They’ll play the North Carolina Courage on Sunday in the opening round. The 39-year-old Krieger announced before the season that this would be her last. Gotham feted her with a farewell ceremony following the team’s 2-2 draw with the Kansas City Current that helped clinch a playoff spot.

