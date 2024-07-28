Algerian judoka dropped from Olympics before facing Israeli, officially for missing weight

PARIS (AP) — Messaoud Dris of Algeria has been dropped from the Paris Olympics judo competition, officially for missing weight on the day before he was scheduled to take on Tohar Butbul of Israel. The International Judo Federation issued a brief statement declaring Butbul the winner by walkover. The fight was scheduled to be the first in the men’s 73-kilogram division Monday, but given its political implications, many suspected it would not happen from the moment Dris and Butbul were matched in the random draw last week.

