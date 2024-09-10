Algerian boxing that’s home to Imane Khelif joins global body trying to save Olympic status

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Algerian boxing federation that is home to Olympic champion Imane Khelif has joined the World Boxing group that wants to save the sport’s place at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. World Boxing says Algeria and Japan now joining increased its membership to 44 federations. Boxing’s Olympic status is uncertain. The International Olympic Committee set a deadline of early next year for a credible governing body to be in place after years of turmoil with the International Boxing Association. The Russian-led IBA was formally banished by the IOC in June 2023. Khelif won gold at the Paris Games.

