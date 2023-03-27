Algeria second team after Morocco to qualify for African Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Striker Baghdad Bounedjah’s early goal was enough for Algeria to beat Niger 1-0 in African Cup of Nations qualifying and book its place at the tournament in Ivory Coast next year. Algeria is the second team to qualify after World Cup semifinalist Morocco. Morocco qualified last week without playing after South Africa and Liberia drew 2-2. Nigeria gained revenge for a surprise home loss to Guinea-Bissau on Friday by winning in Guinea-Bissau 1-0. Moses Simon converted a penalty in the 30th minute to put Nigeria back on top of Group A.

