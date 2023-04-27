Algeria, Egypt among 4 bids to host 2027 African Cup

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Algeria and Egypt are among four bidders competing to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations. Botswana and a co-hosting project between neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have also entered the contest. The Confederation of African Football set a May 23 deadline to submit a confirmed bid with guaranteed government support. CAF has said its executive committee will choose both the 2025 and 2027 tournament hosts at the same time before September. Algeria is also in the 2025 contest. Morocco, South Africa, Zambia and a Benin-Nigeria co-host bid are also in that process.

