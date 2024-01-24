Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi resigns after second straight Africa Cup group-stage exit

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has resigned after his team’s second straight group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations. Algerian Football Federation president Wali Sadi says he agreed to end Belmadi’s contract following Tuesday’s “bitter elimination” from the tournament. Algeria’s 1-0 loss to Mauritania in their final group game left the two-time champion with just two points from three games. A draw would have been enough for the Desert Foxes to reach the last 16. Algeria fans reacted with fury to the loss. There were scuffles at the team hotel as fans tried to reach Belmadi and his players.

