Algeria boxer who had gender test issue wins first Olympic fight in Paris when opponent quits

VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Imane Khelif of Algeria won her opening Olympic boxing bout Thursday when opponent Angela Carini of Italy quit after just 46 seconds. Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 world championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test, and her presence at the Paris Olympics has become a divisive issue. Carini and Khelif had only a few punch exchanges before Carini abandoned the bout, an extremely unusual occurrence in Olympic boxing. Carini’s headgear apparently became dislodged twice before she quit. Carini refused to shake Khelif’s hand after the decision was announced, and she cried in the ring before leaving.

