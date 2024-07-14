Alfie Hewett wins men’s wheelchair singles final at Wimbledon to complete Grand Slam

LONDON (AP) — Alfie Hewett finally got the Wimbledon title he needed to complete a career Grand Slam, then added another doubles trophy as well. The British player beat Martin De La Puente 6-2, 6-3 in the men’s wheelchair singles final on No. 1 Court on Sunday. It was his first Wimbledon singles title after two straight runner-up finishes and a ninth major overall. He also has 21 major titles in wheelchair doubles after adding a sixth Wimbledon victory together with Gordon Reid later against Japanese pair Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda.

