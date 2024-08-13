Alexei Popyrin beats Andrey Rublev in straight sets to win National Bank Open men’s singles title

MONTREAL (AP) — Alexei Popyrin of Australia, who turned pro in 2017, defeated fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-4 on Monday night to win the National Bank Open men’s singles title. Popyrin, who lost in the men’s singles round-of-16 at the Paris Olympics, had 10 aces and only three double faults against Rublev. The Australian knocked off four seeded players to win the ATP 1000 event. Rublev had four aces, five double faults and 15 unforced errors.

