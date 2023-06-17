Alexandrova and Kudermetova to meet in all-Russian women’s final on Den Bosch grass

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — Ekaterina Alexandrova will defend her Libema Open title against fellow Russian and top seed Veronika Kudermetova in the Den Bosch final. The No. 4-seeded Alexandrova defeated No. 7 Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-1, 7-6. Sasnovich was playing her first semifinal of the year and first ever on grass. Alexandrova will be playing for her fourth WTA singles title on Sunday. Kudermetova, a tournament top seed for the first time, knocked out unseeded Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-2. Kudermetova won her only WTA singles title in 2021 at Charleston and has lost three finals since then, all of them last year. The men’s final pitches sixth-seeded Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands against Jordan Thompson of Australia.

