Alexandrova and Kudermetova set up all-Russian women’s final on Den Bosch grass

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — Ekaterina Alexandrova will defend her Libema Open title against fellow Russian and top seed Veronika Kudermetova after both reached the final in Den Bosch without dropping a set all week. The No. 4-seeded Alexandrova defeated No. 7 Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-1, 7-6 by taking her break point chances, three of five. She denied all five for Sasnovich, who was playing her first semifinal of the year and first ever on grass. Alexandrova will be playing for her fourth WTA singles title on Sunday. Kudermetova, a tournament top seed for the first time, knocked out unseeded Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-2. Kudermetova won her only WTA singles title in 2021 at Charleston and has lost three finals since then, all of them last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.